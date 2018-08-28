NC driver tops hill at sunrise to see 2 horses in road. The collision was deadly

Two horses were killed early Tuesday after a motorist topped a hill in rural Henderson County and collided with them, North Carolina Highway Patrol officials told the Charlotte Observer.

The driver, who is from Piedmont, South Carolina, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators said Tuesday they didn’t know where the horses came from or who owned them. The name of the driver was not released.

The crash happened about 6:19 a.m. on Kanuga Road near Evans Road, an area east of the Westbridge community, officials said.

SIGN UP

The driver, a 33-year-old man, told the highway patrol that he crested a hill and saw two adult horses standing in the road, police said. A collision could not be avoided, he told troopers.

Highway Patrol officials said the two horses died at the scene and were removed by towing companies.