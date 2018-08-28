Suspect arrested in shooting of security guard after Charlotte rap concert

Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old Charlotte man in connection with the shooting of a security guard after a rap concert at Charlotte’s Music Factory on Aug. 20.
Jean Caldwell-Thompson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious Injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.
The security guard was shot after staff at one of the site’s nightclubs got into an “altercation” with the entourage of Atlanta-based rapper Trouble, Observer news partner WBTV previously reported.
Staff members at World Nightclub tried to stop someone associated with the performer from drinking liquor straight from a bottle, WCNC-TV reported at the time. Drinking liquor from the bottle in a club is forbidden by state law, the station reported.
Club employees and the performer’s group then began fighting and shots were fired, according to WSOC-TV.
A police report identified the shooting victim as Timothy Royster, a 26-year-old security guard, WJZY reported at the time.
By the time police arrived, the Music Factory had turned “chaotic” and more officers were called to break up fights in the parking lot, WSOC-TV reported.
Five guns were found at the scene, according to a police report, although it was unclear who owned them, the Observer reported at the time. Ammunition and two identity cards were also found.
Two men in the club were arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting, the Observer previously reported.
Thomas Newman, 21, was arrested on an outstanding fugitive warrant from Georgia charging him with receiving stolen property, according to the CMPD news release. Francis Williams, 31, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Comments