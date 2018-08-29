Delivery man had novel reason for avoiding door of NC home: A bear was in driveway

Chalk up one more thing North Carolinians can blame on pesky bears.
An Asheville woman says she discovered the UPS delivery man skipped coming to her door because a bear was outside.
“Bear in driveway” was scrawled on a UPS receipt, which resident Marcy Lanier posted Friday on Facebook. “Only in Asheville,” she added.
The post has been shared more than 2,000 times and has attracted a running commentary about mail delivery and bears.
Lanier told TV station WLOS she saw humor in the receipt and she didn’t blame the delivery man for staying “safe in his truck, on the road.”
Instead of leaving the package at the front door as usual, he left the note and the package in Lanier’s mailbox on the street, the report said.
The incident is the latest in a series of odd bear encounters this summer in western North Carolina, including a video tweeted by WLOS Tuesday showing a bear swinging in a hammock outside a home. The station credited the video to Michelle Baber of Asheville.
Also on Tuesday, Asheville High was put on lockdown after a bear appeared on campus, the Asheville Citizen Times reported.
Comments