NC pastor and principal accused of sex offenses with a minor faces $1 million bond

A North Carolina man who is pastor of a small-town Baptist church and principal of its private academy is facing more than a dozen sex-related charges involving a minor, says the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin “Scott” Heffner, 48, is being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $1 million bond, said a sheriff’s office press release.
He is charged with 12 counts of disseminating obscene materials and two counts of statutory sex offense, the release said. He was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.
“This investigation is ongoing. Information about the minor involved is not being released,” said a statement issued by the sheriff’s office.”
Heffner, who lives in Pelham, is pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Ruffin and principal of the church’s Victory Baptist Academy, sheriff’s office officials said.
The latter is a private Christian school of about 20 students, that is listed as being at the same address as the church on Oregon Hill Road, according to GreatSchools.org. It covers grades 3-12, says Private School Review.
Ruffin is an unincorporated community of about 400 people, according to SuburbanStats.org. It is about 32 miles northeast of Greensboro, near the Virginia state line.
A Sept. 9 court date was set for Heffner, the sheriff’s office said.
