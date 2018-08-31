President Trump is coming to Charlotte today. Here’s what he’ll do.

President Donald Trump’s visit to Charlotte will cause traffic delays across the city.

On the Friday before a Labor Day weekend, some roads, including those near the airport, will be closed for periods of time between noon and 6 p.m., according to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said drivers should expect significant delays on Billy Graham Parkway and Interstate 77, as well as in South Charlotte in the Johnston Road and Carmel Road areas.

Drivers who need to get to the airport should use Little Rock Road, Interstate 85 or northbound Interstate 485 to Wilkinson Boulevard, police said.

Trump will headline a fundraiser at Carmel Country Club, with the most expensive tickets going for $25,000. He’s raising money for two Republican congressional candidates in competitive races, Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd. They’ve both been out-raised by their Democratic opponents, Kathy Manning and Dan McCready, as Democrats seek to retake control of the U.S. House this fall.

At CPCC, Trump is expected to sign an executive order directing the departments of labor and the treasury to examine ways to make it ease regulations and make it simpler for small businesses to join together and form pooled 401 (k) plans. So-called “multiple employer plans” could make it cheaper for small employers to offer retirement savings options for their employees, administration officials said.





Any changes won’t take effect immediately, but would follow new rules for such plans written by the Labor and the Treasury departments.

He’ll be joined by Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and Linda McMahon, head of the Small Business Administration.

On Thursday, the administration faced questions about why Trump is coming to North Carolina to sign the executive order, and whether the trip is intended to defray the costs of his campaign fund-raising stops for Budd and Harris.

“The president is going out to the American people,” said James Sherk, a White House labor adviser. “This is a significant action...It seems more fitting and appropriate to do that in real America than here in the Beltway, surrounded by the swamp.”