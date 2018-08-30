NBA star Steph Curry, brother Seth bring sister to tears with a surprise wedding gift

NBA superstar Stephen Curry and brother Seth surprised their sister Sydel this week with a wedding gift at Elon University, where she starred in volleyball.
With their Class of 2017 sister sitting in the stands, the NBA brothers and their wives announced that Elon’s women’s volleyball locker room was being named in Sydel’s honor. Neither the Currys nor the university divulged how much money they donated for the naming rights.
Sydel Curry wiped tears from her eyes during her brothers’ announcement Tuesday night at Elon volleyball’s first home game in the university’s new 5,100-seat Schar Center arena, a video posted on Twitter by Elon’s athletics department shows.
Sydel Curry is set to marry Damion Lee in Charlotte this weekend, according to an Elon news release about the Currys’ gift.
“I just want to say congratulations on getting married this weekend!” Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha tell his sister in the Elon video post. “We also want to congratulate you on an amazing career at Elon playing volleyball, all you did for the school and the program and wanted to give it back to you with the new locker room (named) for Sydel Curry. Enjoy it!”
The video has drawn 20,600 views since the university posted it on Twitter Tuesday night.
“There’s wedding presents,” NCAA Volleyball tweeted. “Then there’s what Seth Curry & Stephen Curry surprised Sydel Curry with at last night’s game”
Steph Curry stars with the Golden State Warriors. His brother plays for the Portland Trailblazers. Steph Curry played at Davidson College and Seth Curry at Duke University.
Sydel Curry played three seasons at Elon after redshirting her freshman year. In 2016, she led the Colonial Athletic Association in assists and assists per set, while posting double-digit assists in all but two matches, according to the university’s news release.
She was named team MVP that year and planned to return for her final year of eligibility before an injury forced her to leave the sport in February 2017, the university said.
