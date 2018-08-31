Baptist school head accused of sex offenses with minor

A Baptist pastor in North Carolina who also is the principal at a Baptist academy is accused of sex offenses with a minor.
News outlets report 48-year-old Kevin Scott Heffner was arrested Wednesday on charges including statutory sex offense and disseminating obscene materials to a minor. An arrest warrant says the materials were photos of his genitals.
Heffner is a pastor of the Victory Baptist Church in Ruffin, which the U.S. Census Bureau says is home to nearly 400 people. The town is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Greensboro. Heffner also serves as the principal of the church's Victory Baptist Academy, which has about 30 students.
Heffner is set to appear in court Sept. 9. It's unclear if he had a lawyer that could be contacted for comment.
Comments