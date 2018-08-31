Paul McCartney will launch his US tour in Raleigh

Paul McCartney is coming to Raleigh next year — his first Triangle appearance in close to two decades.

The former Beatle will play Raleigh’s PNC Arena on May 27 — the opening date of the U.S. leg of his “Freshen Up” tour. It will be his first local show since 2002.

A pre-sale for American Express cardholders begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The public on-sale date is 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, at Ticketmaster.com, the PNC Arena box office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Tickets will be $35.50-$250.

SIGN UP

This tour coincides with McCartney’s current album “Egypt Station.”

Earlier this year, a “Carpool Karaoke” video of McCartney and television host James Corden visiting his old hometown of Liverpool was an online viral sensation.