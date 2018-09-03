17-year-old drowns in Cooleemee River in Rowan County

A 17-year-old male drowned in Rowan County Saturday night.
According to officials, the incident took place at Cooleemee River Park located next to the Rowan County/Davie County line where the teen was last seen swimming below the falls at the park.
A body was recovered from the water, sources say, 30 minutes after the teen had first went under and 200 feet down the river from the falls.
The area is considered dangerous, according to authorities, due to the recent rainfall that has increased the force of the water in the falls.
The drowning was reported just after 6 p.m, but officials did not say what happened in the incident.
The teen has not been identified.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
