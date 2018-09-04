Superintendent Johnson outlines steps to keep schools safe across the state

Mark Johnson, N.C. Superintendent of Schools outlines measures to keep schools safe in North Carolina during a press conference with Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service