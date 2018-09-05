NC councilman committed sex crime with 10-year-old boy while in office, police say

A former Fayetteville City Council member was arrested Tuesday after being accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old boy, according to local reports.
Police charged Tyrone Williams with one count of indecent liberties with a child, television station CBS17 first reported. Police said the alleged crime involved a victim Williams knew and that it took place in December, while Williams was still a councilman, according to CBS17.
A statement by Williams and his attorney, Ronald Crosby Jr., called the allegations “despicable and baseless,” according to The Fayetteville Observer.
“Mr. Williams has always maintained that he never engaged in the inappropriate conduct he is charged with, and nothing about today’s proceedings changes Mr. Williams’ position,” the statement said, according to the Observer.
An ABC11 report said the child told his mother “Williams had touched him” while talking to her about the difference between appropriate and inappropriate contact.
“As she disclosed what is appropriate touching and what is not appropriate touching, that’s when the victim disclosed to her the incident that happened,” Fayetteville Sgt. Peggy Smith told ABC11.
It was also in December that Williams was allegedly caught in an audio recording trying to solicit $15,000 from a developer, according to WRAL and other media groups.
He had been elected to represent District 2 on the Fayetteville council just a month earlier, Cumberland County election results show.
In his May 3 resignation letter, obtained by WRAL, Williams said, “The facts are that I did not violate any law, or ordinance, or other legal authority. But the inaccurate perception of wrongdoing has been fueled by false and misleading accusations in the local media.”
