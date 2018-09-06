A ‘free spirit’ UNC doctor will compete on the new season of ‘Survivor’

A Chapel Hill doctor is competing on the new season of the long-running CBS reality competition series “Survivor.”

Alison Raybould, a resident in the internal medicine program at UNC Medical Center, is in the Goliath Tribe for the show’s “David vs. Goliath” season, which debuts Sept. 26 on CBS.

Raybould, 28, is a native of Leawood, Kansas, and attended Columbia University for undergrad and Georgetown University School of Medicine for her medical degree. Her profile on the UNC School of Medicine website says that her professional interests include gastrointestinal oncology with a focus on palliative care in end-stage oncology patients.

The site lists her personal interests as running, spinning, hiking, yoga, soccer, reading, traveling and watching television.

SIGN UP

The 37th season of “Survivor” will have 20 castaways divided into two groups: David and Goliath. According to a news release from CBS, the David tribe is made up of members who have had to overcome adversity in their lives. The Goliath members are people who have “visable advantages” — perhaps a wealthy upbringing, physical beauty, great intelligence, etc. — which they use against their opponents.

The cast of ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath,’ which returns for its 37th season with a special 90-minute premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 on CBS. Robert Voets CBS Entertainment

In a video assessing the power of the Goliath tribe, host Jeff Probst says of Raybould: “Alison came from a very supportive upper-class family. Her dad was a doctor, she’s a doctor. There’s a bit of a free spirit in Alison that wants to come out: ‘I’m not the uptight doctor, I’m actually fun and sexy and I can do things.’”

The competition takes place on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. Other contestants include a professional wrestler, actor and filmmaker (Mike White), an MMA fighter, a robotics scientist, a S.W.A.T. officer and a publishing CEO.

Other North Carolina Survivors

There have been several North Carolina people on “Survivor” in past years.

One of the most well-known is Jeff Varner, a Greensboro native and UNC graduate who came under fire last year after “outing” a transgender castmate during a tribal hearing. It was actually Varner’s third time competing on “Survivor,” and he was there for the “Game Changers” season. Varner, a real estate agent in Greensboro at the time, apologized for his actions.

Also in the 2017 “Game Changers” season, Fayetteville’s Sandra Diaz-Twine made her third appearance on the show. Diaz-Twine won the ultimate $1 million prize on each of her first two appearances on the show, but not in her 2017 outing.

Andria (Dre) “Dreamz” Herd of Wilmington was a co-runner-up in Season 14 of the show, and former UNC football player and current country singer Chase Rice of Fairview finished runner-up in Season 21.

Watch ‘Survivor’

“Survivor: David vs. Goliath” premieres at 8 p.m. on September 26 on CBS.