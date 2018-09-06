Hurricane Florence will affect the Carolinas, whether or not it gets close, experts say

It’s far too soon to tell how Hurricane Florence may affect the Carolinas.

Meteorologists across the country have been saying all week that it is too early to determine a track for the storm and to tell whether or not it will even head near the East Coast of the United States.

SIGN UP

But Carolina meteorologists do know one thing — tropical storms even as far into the Atlantic as Florence can create a ripple effect of dangerous ocean conditions on our shores.

Florence was a Category 1 hurricane as of the 5 p.m. Thursday update from the National Hurricane Center, but was expected to intensify by Friday.

Earlier this summer, Hurricane Chris surged in the mid-Atlantic, and while it did not take a swipe at the Carolinas, it did cause life threatening rip currents and rough surf, even as a tropical storm, the NHC said.

SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Florence weakened slightly overnight but is expected to remain a dangerous hurricane while two systems off the African coast continue to become better organized.

The main hazard affecting land, the NHC wrote, is rough surf, which causes its own dangers and worsens flooding, erosion and rip currents.

The East Coast could see these effects as soon as this weekend.

“Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday and will reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend,” according to NHC. “These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

The National Weather Service in Newport and Morehead City said on Thursday that it was monitoring the storm, “but it is still too early to determine impacts (if any) to the Eastern Seabord.”

“While significant uncertainty remains in the eventual track of Hurricane Florence, we know that the swell from the storm will begin to impact area beaches this weekend,” according to NWS. “That means increased risk for rip currents, dangerous surf and potentially coastal wave run-up and beach erosion.”

The storm, swirling away in the mid-Atlantic, was moving slowly northwest at about 10 mph, according to the NHC.





“A turn towards the west is expected tomorrow,” the NHC wrote in its update. “A westward to west-northwestward motion should continue into early next week.”

Florence’s “maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts” along with “hurricane-force winds reaching up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 90 miles.”





For more information on Hurricane Florence, go to www.nhc.noaa.gov.

For rip current forecasts in the Carolinas, go to www.weather.gov/beach/ilm.