Amazon’s Jeff Bezos gave $10 million to super PAC. NC Democrat could benefit big-time

In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The founder of Amazon and his wife have made their largest political donation to date, giving $10 million to With Honor, a nonpartisan political-action committee devoted to helping military veterans running for Congress. Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP