Suspect charged in double murder of NC mayor, wife was fresh out of jail, records show

Officials have classified the case of a married couple found dead in their Edgecombe County home Thursday as a double homicide.

Though the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office did not initially release the victims’ names and declined to do so again Friday, a commissioner in the town of Leggett identified the couple as Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie Skelton in an interview with The Charlotte Observer.

“I can’t say enough good about them,” Commissioner Teresa Summerlin told The Charlotte Observer. “They were the epitome of good people. ... It’s devastating.

Keith Earl Williams, 25, of Tarboro, has been charged with first degree murder in the case, Edgecombe County Sheriff Cleveland “Clee” Atkinson Jr. said during a press conference Friday morning.





Another person of interest was arrested on unrelated charges, Atkinson said.

Criminal records show Williams was released on parole from state prison on Aug. 28, a little more than a week before the deaths were discovered.

Williams had been serving consecutive sentences for April 2017 convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon, the records show. In March 2013, he was convicted of felony larceny and put on probation, according to the records. His probation was revoked in 2014 because of other offenses, and he went to prison.

Deputies found the couple after responding to a welfare check Thursday at 7218 N.C. 33 in Tarboro, near the Leggett community, Atkinson said.

“A missing person report was generated and deputies and detectives began investigating,” Atkinson said. “We were able to solve this double homicide in less than eight hours.”

The Tarboro and Rocky Mount police departments, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol and wildlife officials have assisted in the investigation, which remains ongoing Atkinson said.