Fort Bragg worker helped abuse victims. Now he’s charged in a child sex sting.

Police arrested a Fort Bragg victim advocate in Jacksonville, Florida, when he thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex, police say.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference this week that they arrested Edward Arthur Stanley, 60, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, in the sting, along with 16 other suspects last month.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, in the press conference broadcast live on Facebook, said officers posed as underage boys and girls online and arranged to meet with the men. When the suspects showed up, they were arrested.
Williams said Stanley thought he was meeting the teenage girl after attending the National Organization of Victim Assistance conference.
WRAL in Raleigh reported Stanley works for the 16th Military Police Brigade at Fort Bragg as a victim advocate and is now on leave. The station reported that Fort Bragg is cooperating in the investigation.
The Fort Bragg website describes its victim advocacy program as a way to help people in abusive relationships on the base.
