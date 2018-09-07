Hurricane Florence expected to strengthen as it heads to western Atlantic

Watch at loop of NOAA satellite images of Hurricane Florence as it moves west in the Atlantic Ocean.
By
North Carolina

Governor declares state of emergency in NC as Tropical Storm Florence strengthens

By Joe Marusak

September 07, 2018 08:12 PM

As a strengthening Tropical Storm Florence steered toward the coast, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The declaration waived transportation rules “to help farmers harvest and transport their crops more quickly,” Cooper said in a statement “While it’s still too early to know the storm’s path, we know we have to be prepared.”

At 5 p.m., “large swells” were hitting Bermuda and could deliver “life-threatening surf and rip currents on the U.S. East Coast” this weekend, according to an alert from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

However, much uncertainty remained Friday night as to the storm’s eventual track, NOAA said.

Florence was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane Thursday, but it could strengthen again into a Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 130 mph, in the coming days, according to a midday Friday update from the hurricane center.

