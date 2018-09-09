Ahead of Hurricane Florence, university cancels classes, evacuation encouraged

Hurricane Florence is currently forecast by many computer models to center its landfall in Wilmington, N.C.

In anticipation of the potentially devastating storm, events will be canceled and there is a possibility of evacuations in Wilmington and up the East Coast, from South Carolina to the mid-Atlantic region.

One university has become the first to officially cancel classes and urge its students to leave the area for safer lodging.

The University of North Carolina Wilmington is getting a head start on cancellations and an evacuation before the hurricane unleashes its impact. Tropical-storm-force winds from Florence could be felt as early as Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In anticipation, UNC Wilmington issued “a voluntary evacuation for students,” which will begin Monday at noon, according to the university’s website. Additionally at noon, classes will be canceled.

All university-sponsored events and athletics have also been canceled.

“Students are encouraged, but not required, to leave campus for a safer location,” the university wrote in a statement.

UNC Wilmington posted that it’s continuing to track the hurricane, and will provide updates. It could also change the status of the “voluntary evacuation,” according to the university’s statement.

A state of emergency has been declared in North Carolina and South Carolina, ahead of Hurricane Florence.

In spite of that, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said there are no official plans for an evacuation in the Palmetto State, at this point. But like UNC Wilmington, S.C. is preparing for the possibility of a required evacuation.

“This is not an evacuation,” McMaster said, the Greenville News reported. “It allows agencies to begin mobilizing assets to get them down to the coast for if and when the hurricane arrives.”

Another change caused by the coming hurricane is no swimming on certain Outer Banks beaches, according to Dare County. “Everyone must stay out of the water,” as Florence continues to strengthen, Dare County’s Emergency Management posted on Twitter.