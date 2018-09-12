No, Florence is not a ‘Sharknado.’ It’s just a recycled meme that anyone can make quickly

The original “Sharknado,” a campy TV movie about an apocalyptic hurricane complete with thousands of sharks hitting Los Angeles, was released in 2013. The movie, a short-lived cultural phenomenon, has spawned five sequels, one each year, and countless Internet hoaxes.

The latest, recycled from 2017’s Hurricane Irma, suggests that Hurricane Florence is filled with sharks. Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm, has been barreling toward the East Coast and is expected to make landfall Thursday night or early Friday morning near Wilmington, N.C. It could bring devastating winds, dangerous rainfall and tremendous storm surge across the Carolinas.

What it is not expected to bring are sharks littered across the states, falling from the sky and terrorizing the population —the premise behind “Sharknado.”

That hasn’t stopped a generic “breaking news alert” warning of just that from making the rounds on social media. “Florence now contains sharks,” it warns. “New reports from NOAA aircraft show sharks have been lifted into hurricane,” it goes on.

Wait, what? Sharks have been lifted into the hurricane? Lol #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/SVRM4MnnIy — Mary Anne Rodis (@maryannerodis) September 12, 2018

The joke may be the only thing that’s been lifted. Snopes.com has already called the image a “recycled fake,” which was first used last year during Hurricane Irma. Irma battered Florida.

Anyone with a real photo, some creativity and a few minutes can create their own “breaking news” meme at breakyourownnews.com. The “Sharks in Hurricane Florence” image appears to come from the site.

The website was once described as “the highway to memeville,” a moniker embraced by the site’s creator.