Watch Hurricane Florence on live cameras as it lashes the Carolinas coast

Hurricane Florence, still a potentially deadly Category 2 hurricane, continued its destructive path for the Carolinas on Thursday and was expected to make landfall sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm, which brings winds of more than 110 mph, could drop as much as 10 trillion gallons of rain, experts said, according to the News & Observer.

Whether you’re hunkered down in the Carolinas or following the storm’s movements from afar, there are many ways to watch Florence live as it creeps over the ocean and begins to hit land. We’ve assembled a list of options below and will update it as we find more.

North Carolina:





SIGN UP

The Frying Pan Shoals Light Tower, an old Coast Guard tower 32 miles off the coast of southeastern North Carolina, is broadcasting live with a solar-powered camera. Early Thursday footage showed stormy seas and dark skies, with an American flag whipping in the wind.

Here is a list of cams from beaches and piers along the coast, and one in Charlotte.

South Carolina:

This stream shows the boardwalk at Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, near Myrtle Beach. The Island Packet has compiled a collection of cameras from around the Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach areas, which you can find here.

WSOC is broadcasting live beach streams from nine locations in South Carolina, which you can find here.

NOAA also has a collection of live feeds, which include Buxton in North Carolina, and Cherry Beach and Folly Beach in South Carolina. BeachCam USA also has lists of pier and beach-side cameras across the coast, which you can search by state. Here is a list for North Carolina.