Water is the biggest threat to life from Hurricane Florence

The director of the National Hurricane Center gave an update on the track and expected impact of Hurricane Florence on the morning of September 13, 2018. He explained why the size of Hurricane Florence is a concern.
Mark Johnson, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction comments on the annual release of the school performance grades during a press conference at the State Education Building on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C.
Charter boat captain Matt Wirt posted a Facebook video showing what happened after he responded to a radio check from a US warship that set up a flyby by an F-18 fighter jet off the coast of Wilmington NC.
One seat remains empty, where Maya Little would’ve sat, on a panel discussion marking the anniversary of the statue toppling in Durham on Saturday, Aug. 25. Little chose instead to attend a protest at the former site of Silent Sam.
North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner Torre Jessup blames the demand for the Real ID along with the always higher demand for services in the summer months for the long lines at DMV offices.
Flash flooding hit Pittsboro, North Carolina on August 2 as storms brought waves of torrential rain to the state and Georgia and Virginia. Flash flooding along the city’s Main Street Station prompted the cancellation of the Farmer’s Market.
Officials closed the Nags Head beach on Tuesday after a 10-foot cliff came "out of nowhere." Experts speculate the cliff formed as a result of king tides. Outer Banks photographer Wes Snyder captured the new cliff on video.
