North Carolina

Wells Fargo closing branches in path of Florence

By Deon Roberts

September 13, 2018 11:14 AM

Wells Fargo said Thursday it has closed 47 branches in eastern North Carolina as Hurricane Florence threatens the region.

Other branches could close early Thursday as bank officials continue to monitor the storm, Wells said. For now, branches in Charlotte and the Triangle, Triad and western North Carolina are scheduled to be open Thursday, the bank said.

The San Francisco-based bank, which has a large presence in Charlotte, said customers can go to wellsfargo.com for real-time information on specific branches.

Below is the list of locations Wells said have been closed:

Cape Fear District:

Clayton – U.S. 70

Clinton Plaza

Cross Creek

Elizabethtown

Fayetteville Main

Lumberton

Raeford Road

Smithfield

The Crossings

Westwood

Central North Carolina District:

Ahoskie

Elizabeth City Main

Greenville Boulevard

Greenville Medical Park

Kill Devil Hills

Manteo

Red Banks

Southern Pines

Southgate

Williamston

Windsor

River Banks District:

Bayboro Main

Beaufort Oak Street

Belhaven

Brynn Marr

Carteret Crossings

Mitchell Village

Morehead City Main

New Bern Downtown

Northwoods

Twin Rivers

Vanceboro

Washington Square

Washington Waterfront

Sandhills District:

Laurinburg Main

Olmsted

Southern Pines

Southern Pines – 15-501

Wilmington District:

Third and Grace

Glen Meade

Independence Center

Market Street Wilmington

Mayfaire

Myrtle Grove

Porters Neck

University Wilmington

Waterford-Leland

