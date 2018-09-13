Wells Fargo closing branches in path of Florence

Wells Fargo said Thursday it has closed 47 branches in eastern North Carolina as Hurricane Florence threatens the region.
Other branches could close early Thursday as bank officials continue to monitor the storm, Wells said. For now, branches in Charlotte and the Triangle, Triad and western North Carolina are scheduled to be open Thursday, the bank said.
The San Francisco-based bank, which has a large presence in Charlotte, said customers can go to wellsfargo.com for real-time information on specific branches.
Below is the list of locations Wells said have been closed:
Cape Fear District:
Clayton – U.S. 70
Clinton Plaza
Cross Creek
Elizabethtown
Fayetteville Main
Lumberton
Raeford Road
Smithfield
The Crossings
Westwood
Central North Carolina District:
Ahoskie
Elizabeth City Main
Greenville Boulevard
Greenville Medical Park
Kill Devil Hills
Manteo
Red Banks
Southern Pines
Southgate
Williamston
Windsor
River Banks District:
Bayboro Main
Beaufort Oak Street
Belhaven
Brynn Marr
Carteret Crossings
Mitchell Village
Morehead City Main
New Bern Downtown
Northwoods
Twin Rivers
Vanceboro
Washington Square
Washington Waterfront
Sandhills District:
Laurinburg Main
Olmsted
Southern Pines
Southern Pines – 15-501
Wilmington District:
Third and Grace
Glen Meade
Independence Center
Market Street Wilmington
Mayfaire
Myrtle Grove
Porters Neck
University Wilmington
Waterford-Leland
Comments