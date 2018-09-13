Wrestler Ric Flair marries ‘the love of my life’ in Florida

Wrestler Ric Flair married longtime girlfriend Wendy Barlow on Wednesday and released photos of the big day on Facebook Thursday.
“The Love of My Life! Wendy Barlow” Flair posted with a photo of him and his bride -- she in her white wedding gown, he in his white tux.
In another Facebook post Thursday, Flair included four photos of him and Barlow with wedding guests. In one picture, Flair wraps one arm on the back of his WWE wrestling star daughter Charlotte Flair and his other arm on the back of his bride.
“Thanks To Everyone Who Came And Helped Make Our Day So Special!” Flair wrote in the post.
Flair married Barlow on the rooftop of the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, Fla., People magazine reported.
Retired NBA player Dennis Rodman and former wrestler Mark Calaway, known as The Undertaker, also attended the ceremony, TMZ Sports reported.
And “for some reason,” former WWE wrestler Nic Nemeth, stage name “Dolph Ziggler,” walked Barlow down the aisle, according to TMZ Sports.
Barlow’s gown had “a form-fitting sparkly bodice and a tulle skirt,” according to People.
At 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, Flair posted a 3-minute, 41-second video of part of the outdoor ceremony. The post has drawn 153,000 views.
“The day is here! WOOOOO!!!” Flair wrote with the post
At 8:28 the morning of the wedding, Flair posted a photo of himself on Facebook, saying in the post: “It’s Going To Be A Wonderful WOOOOO Wednesday!”
The couple met in the early 1990s when Barlow was a wrestling character known as “Fifi the Maid,” Heavy.com reported.
