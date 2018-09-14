Wells Fargo is closing North Carolina branches early today for Florence

Wells Fargo said it will close branches in parts of North Carolina earlier than normal on Friday as Hurricane Florence sweeps into the area.

Branches in Charlotte and the Piedmont Triad area will close at 3 p.m., and branches in western North Carolina will close at 4 p.m., the bank said in a news release. Branches in eastern North Carolina and the Triangle region will not open at all Friday, Wells said.

On Saturday, all of the bank’s North Carolina branches will be closed, Wells said, adding that it will continue to monitor weather conditions to make decisions about Monday’s branch operations.

Normally, most Wells Fargo branches close at 6 p.m., spokesman Josh Dunn said.

SIGN UP

“The safety of team members and customers is Wells Fargo’s highest priority,” the company said in a statement. The bank encouraged customers to visit wellsfargo.com for real-time information on specific branch closures and delayed openings.





Wells Fargo, Bank of America and BB&T are the largest banks by deposits in the Charlotte metro area.

Bank of America and BB&T said their Charlotte-area branches will operate under normal hours on Friday. Like Wells Fargo, both have closed branches in parts of the Carolinas expected to get hit the hardest by Florence.

On its website, BB&T said it is suspending certain automated teller machine service charges through Sunday to help customers in areas most affected by Florence. For more information and a list of BB&T branch and ATM closures, go to www.bbt.com/sites/bbtcom/hurricane-florence.page.

For Bank of America closures, go to locators.bankofamerica.com.