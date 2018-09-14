NOAA uses its radio stations to issue warnings. Florence knocked out its transmitters

Hurricane Florence has brought widespread flooding, torrential rains and devastating winds to the North Carolina and South Carolina coast.

Winds from the Category 1 hurricane knocked out all four of the NOAA Weather Radio transmitters operated by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City, the National Weather Service announced Friday morning. NOAA Weather Radio helps keep people informed during storms, particularly if they are without power to watch television or read the Internet.

The four transmitters cover the entire North Carolina coast. The transmitters are located at Warsaw in Duplin County, Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks, New Bern in Craven County and Maimee in Currituck County. The broadcasts can be heard about 40 miles from the antenna site, NOAA said.

NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts on seven VHF band frequencies, outside of normal AM or FM broadcast bands, according to NOAA, and it helps alert listeners to warnings and watches during severe weather events.

The NWS at Newport/Morehead City encouraged listeners to monitors NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts from other transmitters if available by changing their radio frequency. There are transmitters in Wilmington, Windsor, Tarboro and Garner.