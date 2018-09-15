National Guard and firefighters conduct welfare checks of flooded homes in New Bern

Members of the North Carolina National Guard and the Greenville Fire Department swift water team conducts door to door wellfare checks along flooded Cedar Street on Saturday morning September 15, 2018 following Hurricane Florence in New Bern, N.C.
