Mandatory evacuations ordered along Cape Fear and Little Rivers in Fayetteville area

Cumberland County, Fayetteville and the town of Wade have issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear River and the Little River within Cumberland County.
Fayetteville and Cumberland County leaders held a news conference Saturday afternoon to implore residents to take the threat seriously and prepare to leave if they live in areas expected to be inundated by floodwaters.
“This is for real,” said Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin. “We are seriously concerned with the flooding. Please do not become complacent. Please do not become comfortable.”
The Little River area spans from the Cumberland-Harnett County Line to Highway 87 in Spring Lake, Highway 401 in Linden, Highway 217 and Luke Road. Residents are being asked to leave immediately.
“The worst is yet to come, as the flood waters from other areas are accumulating north of the county and filling the river basins beyond their capacities,” the local governments said in their prepared statement. They ordered all people to leave by 3 p.m.
Those who remain behind do so at their own risk, officials said, noting that rescue crews may not be sent into the flooded areas after evacuation.
Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins can invoke a curfew at her discretion, Colvin said.
All lanes of Interstate 95 are closed from exit 65 to 81 and alternate routes are posted. Drivers are cautioned that high water has been reported off 210 in the Spring Lake area.
Hawkins said people should remain indoors, in their residences or in shelters.
The county’s seven shelters are just under half full, with 556 people in them as of 11:10 a.m. Saturday. Power remains out at the Mac Williams Middle School and W.T. Brown Elementary School shelters due to generator issues. The county shelters can hold 1,225 people.
