See the Cape Fear River swell with rainwater after Hurricane Florence, will likely cause flooding downstream

Members of the North Carolina National Guard and the Greenville Fire Department swift water team conducts door to door wellfare checks along flooded Cedar Street on Saturday morning September 15, 2018 following Hurricane Florence in New Bern, N.C.
Cypress Pointe Fire & Rescue posted a video on Facebook of a electric power line catching on fire after a tree fell on it near Cameron, NC. The incident was one of the many examples of destruction caused by Hurricane Florence across North Carolina.
A storm surge from Hurricane Florence caused the Neuse River to overflow its banks and flooded parts of New Bern, North Carolina, on September 14. Wind, rain and waves from the Category 2 storm began to lash the North Carolina coastline on Thursday.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.