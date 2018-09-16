‘Just waiting for the river to come up;’ Goldsboro braces for Neuse flooding

Diane Scott, 51, works on moving her RV parked at Goldsboro’s Edwards Mobile Park that flooded during Hurricane Matthew on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Scott, a traveling nurse from California, is in the area to work temporarily as a surgical nurse at Wayne Memorial Hospital and received a call from the mobile park landlord about removing her RV before the Neuse River possibly floods into the area. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com