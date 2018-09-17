WWE star says family’s NC home is ‘under water’ after Hurricane Florence

WWE wrestling star Scott Dawson says his family’s eastern North Carolina home is “under water,” in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Dawson said in a tweet Monday that the storm has also created havoc in his hometown of Whiteville, in Columbus County.

“My family’s home under water. Conditions are only getting worse there. My heart aches for my hometown,” he said in a tweet, including a link to the Red Cross. “Please help any way you can.”

Whiteville was among the North Carolina towns highlighted by national media outlets during the storm. A New Yorker story reported 13 inches of rain fell in Whiteville in just 24 hours.

Dawson played basketball and football at Whiteville High School, according to a 2016 profile in the Miami Herald.

He later played college football for East Carolina University, before transferring to UNC-Wilmington to finish a degree in Business Communication, reported the Herald.

“I was in college, but I felt like I was throwing away money, because all I could ever think about doing was making a living at wrestling,” he was quoted saying. “All I ever dreamed about was being a pro wrestler.”