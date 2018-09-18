California crew rescues rabbit stranded by Hurricane Florence

California’s Orange County Fire Authority rescued a rabbit stranded in a tree after Hurricane Florence in Duplin County, North Carolina on Sept. 17. Task Force 5 members lifted it out of their boat and set it free.
