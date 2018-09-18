Begin detour here: Your Triangle guide to Florence road closings

Traffic around much of the Triangle returned to normal Tuesday as floodwaters receded and roads reopened.

Chatham, Orange and Durham officials reported that a few roads in each county remained impassable, either because of flooding or damage to the roadway or bridges.

While most of the damage could be resolved over the next week, some areas will remain closed a month or more until repairs can be made, N.C. Department of Transportation officials said.

Avoid these roads:

Chatham County

▪ U.S. 15-501: The N.C. Department of Transportation is detouring traffic around U.S. 15-501 South at the Deep River. Drivers can use Mountain View Church Road, Moncure-Pittsboro Road and U.S. 1 to avoid the area.

▪ Morris Road: A pipe has washed out, closing the road between Parker Herndon Road and U.S. 15-501 west of Fearrington Village.





▪ Corinth Road: Flooding has closed the road between Old U.S. 1 and Moncure Flatwood Road near Pittsboro.





▪ Chatham Church Road: Flooding has closed the road at the bridge over the Rocky River.





▪ R. Jordan Road: Flooding has closed the road near Rosser Road.

▪ Rosser Road: Flooding has closed the road between Taylors Chapel Road and R. Jordan Road/Everett Dowdy Road.

▪ Holly Ridge Road: Flooding has closed the road between Pittsboro Goldston Road and Pete Roberson Road.

▪ Jay Shambley Road: Flooding has closed the road between Hadley Mill Road and Pleasant Hill Road.

Durham County

▪ State Forest Road: Flooding has closed the road at the bridge near Moores Mill Road.

▪ Infinity Road: Flooding has closed the road between U.S. 15-501 and Snow Hill Road.

▪ Olive Branch Road: A downed tree has closed the road near Doc Nichols Road.

▪ Old Chapel Hill Road: The road is washed out, shutting down traffic between Garrett Road and Southwest Durham Drive.

Orange County

▪ Eastgate Shopping Center Drive: Flooding damage has closed the road between East Franklin Street and U.S. 15-501 (Fordham Boulevard).

▪ Jones Ferry Road: The road is washed out at Springhill Forrest Road.

▪ Whitfield Road: The road is washed out at Foxridge Road.

The story will be updated.