Three U.S. border patrol agents were helping with Florence relief in Morrisville, NC, when they chanced upon a wrecked car in a field and helped tend to three injured people. In this picture, two of the victims are 'conscious' as the agents help them, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

Border patrol agents helping with Florence relief find car crash victims in a field

September 18, 2018 05:00 PM

Three U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents were helping with Florence relief in the Raleigh area when they came upon a wrecked car in a field.

The agents then found a second car that had “been rolled over” and three individuals in the field in Morrisville on Monday morning, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release.

The agents called 911 and “provided basic life support” to those who were involved in the two-car crash “until medical help arrived,” the news release said.

Emergency responders “stabilized” the individuals before members of the Morrisville Fire Department drove the injured to a hospital, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Two of the agents are with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine, and the third is a U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue team member, the release said.

According to preliminary reports, a driver failed to stop at a red light and hit the side of a car that had two occupants, Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews said Tuesday evening in an email to The Charlotte Observer.

“Injuries for the passenger and driver were not serious,” Andrews said in the email.

On the eve of Hurricane Florence making landfall last week, a spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said immigrants evacuating their homes in the Carolinas would not be arrested by ICE.

“Our highest priority remains the preservation of life and safety,” ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said in an email, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.

Over 1,000 search-and-rescue personnel with 36 helicopters and over 200 boats were working in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence passed through the Carolinas.

