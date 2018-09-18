More NC hog lagoons are breached and overflowing as Florence flood waters rise

State authorities said Tuesday the number of hog lagoons in the state that are overflowing and spilling is double the amount counted Monday afternoon as new information comes in from the field.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality reports that four of the open air pits that store hog waste have structural damage, up from two known pits whose retaining walls were compromised.

The agency said 13 are overflowing from heavy rainfall and 55 are close to the brim and could overflow if water levels continue rising.

The agency has not inspected any of the 3,300 open air waste lagoons in North Carolina and is relying on self-reporting by farmers, said spokeswoman Megan Thorpe. Three regional agency offices are closed after Hurricane Florence and some employees had to be evacuated due to rising water levels.

What’s more, it’s assumed that some farmers have not yet seen the state of their hog operations because they lack access to their properties.

The N.C. Pork Council, an industry advocacy organization, issued an advisory of its own saying that one lagoon has breached at a small farm in Duplin County, where some water flowed out through a breach in the wall but solids remained at the bottom of the pit.

The organization said that damage to lagoons and spills appear to be limited to a handful of instances.

“We do not believe, based on on-farm assessments to date and industry-wide surveying, that there are widespread impacts to the more than 2,100 farms with more than 3,300 anaerobic treatment lagoons in the state,” the council said.

Hog lagoons pose an environmental contamination risk because swine feces and urine contain bacteria and pathogens, including salmonella. Hog lagoons are used to process pig waste by allowing microorganisms to break down the waste matter into nutrients that can be used as fertilizer. North Carolina is one of the nation’s biggest livestock producers, ranking second in hog production; the state has more than 2,000 permitted swine farms and 9.3 million pigs.

During major storms, uncovered lagoons can fill up with rain and overflow, or they can be flooded out by rising waters. After Hurricane Matthew in 2016, one waste lagoon failed, and 14 others were inundated, according to the N.C. Pork Council. The state has closed down 334 hog lagoons located in flood plains since Hurricane Floyd in 1999, the group said.