Trump, in NC, says ‘a lot of money’ coming to state for Florence recovery

Much of North Carolina returned to normal on Wednesday, even as broad swaths of the state remained inundated and imperiled by floods spurred by former Hurricane Florence.

Sunny skies greeted President Donald Trump and a phalanx of federal officials whose arrival underscored the nearby devastation.

Trump flew in to the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock in coastal Craven County to begin a tour of storm damage and meet with state and local officials. Accompanying him on the trip aboard Air Force One were the state’s two U.S. senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

Gov. Roy Cooper, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, FEMA Administrator Brock Long, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and other officials joined Trump at a public briefing in a hangar a few hundred yards from the executive plane.

“Our state took a gut punch, Mr. President, and our people are still reeling,” Cooper said. “This one has been epic. It has been disastrous, and it has been widespread. It is a storm like no other.”

“We will be there 100 percent,” Trump said. “We’re getting all teed up for a lot of money coming down to the area. The money will come as fast as you need it.”

U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, whose district includes much of the storm-damaged parts of the state, was also at the briefing and planned to join Trump on his tour. The president also was scheduled to travel to South Carolina.

Cooper is expected to give his daily update later Wednesday afternoon.

The governor said the death toll in North Carolina is now at 27.

“In moments of despair we’ve witnessed the true character of the American people,” Trump said. “Citizens all across our country rallied to rescue the stranded, to protect the innocent and to restore hope to families who’ve experienced tremendous and unbearable loss.”

At one point Trump asked a local official, “How is Lake Norman doing?”

He was referring to the lake in Catawba County near Charlotte where there is a Trump National Golf Club.

“I love that area,” Trump said. “I can’t tell you why, but I love that area.”

Interstate 40 near mile marker 387 in Pender County, N.C. is flooded as a result of Hurricane Florence, blocking one of the major routes in and out of southeastern NC . NC DOT posted this drone video Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

Local authorities were keeping an eye on rivers that were expected to crest throughout the day Tuesday, in some cases exceeding the levels of Hurricane Matthew.





Many communities and neighborhoods remained flooded, and curfews invoked by a number of local officials were still in effect Wednesday.

The Neuse River was cresting in Goldsboro late Wednesday morning, pushing water onto nearby streets.

A U.S. Geological Survey river gauge at Lillington showed the river was beginning to fall Wednesday morning. A gauge at Fayetteville showed the river leveling off there.

Robeson County estimated the Lumber River, which crested Monday night at 25 feet, will crest again sometime over the weekend at 24 feet because of water coming in from other counties. There are more than 1,000 people in shelters in that county.

The county reports 31 buildings have been destroyed and another 510 have received some type of storm damage. Rescues and damage assessment efforts are still ongoing, and the county plans to distribute water and meals ready to eat at several locations tonight.

More roads into and out of Wilmington were opened after the port city was cut off from all land access in the wake of the hurricane’s landfall Saturday.

Amtrak is also starting to get back to normal.

The Piedmont and Carolinian trains began operating again between Raleigh and Charlotte on Tuesday. The trains had not run since last Thursday, just before the storm reached North Carolina. Carolinian service between Raleigh and New York City is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Crescent, which serves Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury and Charlotte, is also scheduled to resume normal operations Wednesday.

The other long-distance trains that pass through the state, including the Silver Star and Silver Meteor between New York and Miami, Fla., have been canceled through at least Thursday.

Elsewhere, agricultural interests, Duke Energy and environmentalists were assessing the extent of damage to the state’s hog lagoons, as well as sewage spills and livestock deaths.

The number of hogs and poultry killed in Hurricane Florence flooding is already double the casualties from Matthew in 2016, and the losses are expected to mount this week as new information comes in from farmers as they gain access to their properties.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Tuesday that so far 3.4 million chickens and turkeys have been killed by Florence, and 5,500 hogs have perished since the storm deluged the state.

Duke Energy reported Wednesday it had restored power to 1.5 million people and had 150,000 customers awaiting for power.

