Wednesday roads update: Two interstates, hundreds of other roads still closed

With rivers at or near record flood levels in southeast North Carolina, the state Department of Transportation says it has no idea when Interstates 95 and 40 or other major highways to and from the coast will reopen.

The Lumber, Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear rivers and their tributaries are cresting in many places, but it will be days until they’ve retreated from the roads that serve as lifelines for the region.

And NCDOT doesn’t know what it will find when the water does recede, said spokesman Steve Abbott. It may be the roads are simply covered in mud, he said, or pavement may be washed away or bridges damaged, requiring repairs that keep them closed.

The Neuse River is still rising at Kinston, and isn’t expected to crest until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. That could close U.S. 70, severing an important route to and from the coast.

“That road is open now,” Abbott said. “But we expect that road may not be when the river crests over.”

Among the roads still closed Wednesday morning:

▪ Interstate 40 is closed from Exit 385 near Wallace to the New Hanover County line because of flooding.

▪ Southbound Interstate 95 is closed from I-40 in Johnston County south to Exit 65 at N.C. 82 near Godwin, while northbound is closed from Exit 65 to Exit 73 at Dunn. I-95 is also closed between Exit 56 near Fayetteville and Exit 13 in Lumberton because of flooding. The recommended detour for southbound traffic is to take I-40 west all the way to Hickory, and get on U.S. 321 south until it meets I-85 in Gastonia. NCDOT has put up barriers on southbound I-95 at U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount to enforce the detour there; local traffic headed to Wilson or Johnston County must take 64 one way or the other and find alternative routes to their destinations.

▪ Dozens of roads are closed in Robeson, Cumberland and Scotland counties, including U.S. 401 and U.S. 501 in several places.

▪ U.S. 74 is closed from I-95 east into Columbus County and then again in several places after its merger with U.S. 76 through Columbus and Brunswick counties to Wilmington.

▪ Several sections of U.S. 17 that had been closed in Brunswick County reopened Wednesday morning, but dozens of other roads in the county remain impassable.

▪ State highways through Bladen, Duplin, Pender and Jones counties are closed in several locations, including N.C. 41, N.C.50, N.C. 53, N.C. 58, N.C. 210 and N.C. 242.

▪ Service on the state ferry between Swan Quarter and Ocracoke expanded Tuesday to include non-resident property owners; visitors will be allowed to return to Ocracoke starting Friday. Meanwhile, the Pamlico River and Neuse River ferries were making test runs Tuesday, in hopes of opening later this week, said NCDOT spokesman Jamie Kritzer.

This isn't a river...this is Interstate 40. @NCAviation captured this drone footage today as part of damage assessment near mile marker 387 in Pender County. This illustrates our message that travel in this area is impassable and unsafe. #FlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/28Ok6Tjpcu — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 17, 2018

Drivers can check the status of state-maintained roads on an interactive map at tims.ncdot.gov/tims/. NCDOT warns that during a big storm there’s a lag time between when a road becomes impassable or reopens and when it gets marked as such on the website.

NCDOT is also warning that GPS systems have not kept up with road closures and are routing drivers into areas the state does not recommend for travel.