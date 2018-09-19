NC towns make Money Magazine’s list of best places to live in US. One made the top 5.

Cary is among the five best places to live in the country, making it North Carolina’s top place to live, according to the latest ranking by Money Magazine.

Cary is “a great spot for families and retirees,” Money said in naming the town No. 5 on its 2018 Top-50 Best Places to Live list, produced in partnership with realtor.com.

The profile applauded amenities in the western Wake County town, including parks, trails and an amphitheater. It also noted an 87 percent high school graduation rating, and 9.6 percent projected job growth in Cary from 2017-2022.

“If you’re in the market for a hometown with some southern charm, Cary is a great place to look,” the profile said.

The ranking considers thousands of data points, including economic health, cost of living, diversity, public education, income and crime, for each location, according to Money Magazine.

The four highest-ranked locations were Frisco, Texas; Ashburn, Va.; Carmel, Ind.; and Elliott City, Md.

At No. 33, Chapel Hill was the only other North Carolina town to make the list.

Two South Carolina locations made the list as well: Mount Pleasant at No. 25 and Rock Hill at No. 49.

Concord led North Carolina in 2017, coming in at No. 38 on Money’s list. The only other North Carolina towns ranked last year were Knightdale (No. 76) and Morrisville (No. 90).

In 2016, Money named Cary North Carolina’s top place to live and the No. 37 spot in the nation.

Another western Wake town took highest honors in being named the best place to live the in the country by Money in 2015. The magazine praised Apex’s “small-town charm, plus all the benefits of being close to a big city.”

