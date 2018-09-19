President Trump asks about Lake Norman while surveying NC’s Florence devastation

President Donald Trump revisited the topic of Lake Norman during a Wednesday visit to survey North Carolina’s Hurricane Florence flood damage.
On Wednesday, he wanted to know how it fared during the hurricane, asking one local official: “How is Lake Norman doing?” according to the News & Observer.
“I love that area,” Trump was reported saying. “I can’t tell you why, but I love that area.”
Lake Norman is home to Trump National Golf Club, an 18-hole golf course with “world class country club amenities,” according to its website.
The president asked about the lake during a tour of flood damage in coastal Craven County, reported the News & Observer. Hurricane Florence caused 26 deaths in North Carolina and more than 1,000 roads remained closed Wednesday due to flooding, says the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Trump mentioned Lake Norman last month, when he told an audience at Central Piedmont Community College that his golf course was an investment that connected him to the Charlotte region, according to an Aug. 31 article in the Charlotte Observer.
He called it the “largest man-made lake in the world, by far,” the Observer reported.
The lake is a Duke Energy-managed reservoir that covers 32,510 acres and has 520 miles of shoreline, according to the article.
However, it’s not the the world’s largest. WorldAtlas.com says Lake Kariba in Africa is considered to be the world’s largest man-made lake.
