JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting 2 female Independence High students

A 52-year-old JROTC instructor at Charlotte’s Independence High has been charged with sexually assaulting two female students, one early this year and the other in 2010, police said.
Police arrested Bradley Scott Gibson of Matthews on Wednesday in the sexual assaults of a 15-year-old student at the school this year and a then-17-year-old student in 2010, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release Wednesday night.
Gibson voluntarily went to police headquarters on Wednesday, where he was interviewed and arrested. He was jailed on $630,000 bail on six counts of indecent liberties with a student and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor, jail records show.
Police said they received information on Sept. 12 about the 15-year-old being sexually assaulted at the school. During the investigation, police identified the second female victim. She told police she was a student at Independence in 2010 when she was sexually assaulted.
According to the school’s online Air Force JROTC site, Gibson is in his 10th year as an AFJROTC instructor. He is a 1984 Independence High grad who retired after 25 years as security police officer, according to the site.
Gibson’s military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for service in Operations Enduring Freedom, Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Operations Northern and Southern Watch, according to the online site.
In a message to parents, Independence High principal David Legrand said that “because this is an active investigation, I am unable to provide any further details at this time,” WSOC-TV reported. “The safety, security and well-being of students is a top priority and the Independence High School community remains vigilant in our protection of your children.”
