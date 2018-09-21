In Wrightsville Beach the bars are re-opening. They just need tourists.

Nearly every business along North Lumina Avenue on Wrightsville Beach was boarded up and empty Wednesday afternoon except for a few bars that are hoping to return the street to a sense of normalcy as soon as possible.

North Lumina, which is home to several of the Wilmington area’s most popular beach bars, is usually buzzing with out-of-towners and college students, but in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, the street was deserted save for a few locals riding bicycles or walking their dogs.

The island was closed off to the public until Monday, meaning most property and business owners had no idea how badly their properties had been flooded by the hurricane.

When Jimmy Gilleece, owner of Jimmy’s Bar on North Lumina Avenue, opened the door to his bar for the first time in nearly a week he discovered around 18 inches of water in the bar.

“The smell was awful,” he said. “We had to buy three humidifiers and gallons and gallons of bleach. I think we’ve sprayed every inch of this place with bleach twice.”

Gilleece, who has owned the bar for four years, said he stacked mounds of sandbags at the front of the building to prevent flooding, but he thinks most of the water actually came in through the marina side. Boxes in the back of the building actually had starfish in them, he said.

Bar owner, Jimmy Gilleece, said he found stranded starfish in storage boxes after Hurricane Florence flooded his bar on Wrightsville Beach. Photo by Jimmy Gilleece

Beyond the smell though, Gilleece estimates he lost nearly a third of inventory because of the water. But the biggest loss, he said, is ability to serve customers for nearly a week. He estimated the losses at $15,000 in damages and $30,000 in lost revenue.

“We are going to try and get this place open,” before the weekend, he said. “We’ve gotta stop the bleeding. We’ve just been going backwards and bills don’t stop because of a hurricane.”

Gilleece admitted he’s a little worried what the impact of UNC Wilmington being closed for an extended period of time could be, since they are a lifeblood for the business during the tourism off season.

At Lagerheads Tavern, just down the street, bar employees had been working for the past two days to get the place open again.

“This place at one time had a foot of water,” Mark Ellington, the bar’s manager, said pointing at the floor. “A couple of the (electrical) sockets aren’t working now and half the beer had to be thrown away because of mold.”

“If we can get the coolers working again, we can probably open on Friday,” he said.

Ellington wasn’t worried too much about the costs of damages to the building. All of it is covered by insurance, even the loss of goods, like all the beer the bar had to throw out, he said. Down the street, Gilleece said he didn’t have loss of goods insurance, and that he would be looking into it before the next storm comes through.

It was the first time Lagerheads has flooded since Hurricane Floyd in 1999, said Ellington, who has lived in the area since 1996 when Hurricane Fran came through the Carolinas.

“The week without business hurts, but compared to what we thought might happen, we were lucky,” said Kathryn Cloniger-Kirk, who works at the bar.

“Yea, we thought we might be closed for two months,” Ellington added.

Gilleece agreed that the island was lucky. If it had been more than a Category 1 like was projected, he wasn’t sure they would be back on the island yet, he said.





“I wasn’t nervous before the storm got here probably because this generation hasn’t seen a storm like this,” Gilleece, who waited out the storm in Wilmington, said. “I pray we never see a Category 4 if this is what a Category 1 looks like.”