Thursday roads update: If you must go to Wilmington, here’s the best route

State officials are still discouraging people from driving to southeastern North Carolina because of flooded and damaged roads, including large sections of Interstate 40 and 95.

But so many people have been making their way down U.S. 421 between Clinton and Wilmington that the State Highway Patrol is warning that the two-lane highway is becoming overwhelmed. Drivers going that way can expect to be in traffic “for hours,” New Hanover County Emergency Management officials said in a statement released late Wednesday.

“If you are safe and can stay where you are, we ask that you continue to stay in place,” the statement read.

And Thursday morning, NCDOT closed U.S. 421 again at the Pender-New Hanover county line where it crosses the Northeast Cape Fear River, after rising waters covered the road. It’s not clear when it will reopen; both the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear are expected to remain at or above record flood levels through the weekend.

A better alternative, according to the Highway Patrol, is to take I-40 to Exit 373 at Kenansville and get on eastbound N.C. 24 toward Jacksonville, where you can pick up U.S. 17 south to Wilmington. That way is less direct, but all of those roads are four lane.

It’s not clear what the opening of these routes in and out Wilmington will mean for the state’s plans to possibly use a large transport ship to carry trucks loaded with supplies from Morehead City into Wilmington. The N.C. Department of Transportation has arranged for use of the Cape Ray, a 648-foot “roll-on, roll-off” ship used to carry military supplies around the globe.

NCDOT said about 800 roads remained closed statewide at 3 p.m. Wednesday because of Hurricane Florence, down from a peak of more than 2,200. Most of the closed roads are in the southeast corner of the state. Here are the latest conditions:

▪ Interstate 40 is closed from Exit 385 near Wallace to the New Hanover County line because of flooding.

▪ Southbound Interstate 95 is closed from I-40 in Johnston County south to Exit 65 at N.C. 82 near Godwin, while northbound is closed from Exit 65 to Exit 73 at Dunn. I-95 is also closed in both directions between Exit 56 near Fayetteville and Exit 13 in Lumberton because of flooding. The recommended detour for southbound traffic is to take I-40 west all the way to Hickory, and get on U.S. 321 south until it meets I-85 in Gastonia. NCDOT has put up barriers on southbound I-95 at U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount to enforce the detour there; local traffic headed to Wilson or Johnston County must take 64 one way or the other and find alternative routes to their destinations.

▪ U.S. 70 remains open from the Triangle to the coast, but the Neuse River is still rising at Kinston and expected to crest this weekend. The high water may close the highway there. The southbound lanes of U.S. 258 out of Kinston are already closed because of high water.

▪ U.S. 15/501 is closed at the Chatham-Lee county line because of flooding on the Deep River. U.S. 421 has reopened where it crosses the river between Chatham and Lee counties.

▪ Dozens of roads are closed in Robeson, Cumberland and Scotland counties, including U.S. 401 and U.S. 501 in several places.

▪ U.S. 74 is closed from I-95 east into Columbus County and then again in several places after its merger with U.S. 76 through Columbus and Brunswick counties to Wilmington.

▪ Several sections of U.S. 17 that had been closed in Brunswick County reopened Wednesday morning, but dozens of other roads in the county, including sections of Sections of N.C. 130, N.C. 133, N.C. 211, N.C. 87, N.C. 904 and N.C. 906 remain impassable.

▪ State highways through Bladen, Duplin, Pender and Jones counties are closed in several locations, including portions of N.C. 41, N.C.50, N.C. 53, N.C. 55, N.C. 58 and N.C. 210.

▪ Service on the state ferry between Swan Quarter and Ocracoke expanded Tuesday to include nonresident property owners; visitors will be allowed to return to Ocracoke starting Friday morning. The Pamlico River ferry resumed operations Tuesday evening, and the Neuse River ferry began making day-time runs on Wednesday.

▪ Ocracoke is not yet accessible to the public from Hatteras Island. N.C. 12 was damaged near the pony pen on Ocracoke, and the ferry is being used only to bring equipment needed to make repairs. Meanwhile, the Cedar Island ferry to and from Ocracoke resumed limited service for Ocracoke residents on Tuesday and will also be open to visitors starting Friday.

▪ The ferries between Southport and Fort Fisher resumed service Wednesday on a limited schedule for Brunswick County residents and essential commercial traffic. For a full ferry schedule, go to www.ncdot.gov/travel-maps/ferry-tickets-services/.

This isn't a river...this is Interstate 40. @NCAviation captured this drone footage today as part of damage assessment near mile marker 387 in Pender County. This illustrates our message that travel in this area is impassable and unsafe. #FlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/28Ok6Tjpcu — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 17, 2018

Drivers can check the status of state-maintained roads on an interactive map at tims.ncdot.gov/tims/. NCDOT warns that during a big storm there’s a lag time between when a road becomes impassable or reopens and when it gets marked as such on the website.

NCDOT is also warning that GPS systems have not kept up with road closures and are routing drivers into areas the state does not recommend for travel.