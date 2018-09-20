NC teen waiting for school bus saw kids, ages 1 and 4, out alone. He had to ask why.

A teenage boy waiting for the school bus is being credited with intervening in an alleged child abuse case this week, after he found a 1-year-old and 4-year-old wandering alone in Davidson County’s Lexington area, according to Fox8-WGHP.
“I called them over there toward me. The boy comes over to me. The girl comes over and she sits down and starts crying,” the teen was quoted telling Fox8.
The teen and his mom called police Tuesday morning after failing to find their parents, reported the Asheboro Courier-Tribune.
Media outlets did not report the names of the two Good Samaritans, but Fox8 quoted the teen’s mother as saying she was proud of her son for trying to help.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies contacted social services and conducted a search that led them to an “unsecured” home on Freewood Road, where they found three “unconscious and noticeably impaired” men, reported the Courier-Tribune.
The three were identified by the Winston-Salem Journal as: Chandler Burgess, 19, of Kannapolis; Chase Roberts, 19, of Landis and Austin Sloop, 20, of Lexington, who was an uncle of the two unattended children.
All three men were charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and Sloop faces an additional charge of child abuse/neglect, the Journal said.
Davidson County jail records show Burgess and Sloop were still in custody Thursday.
