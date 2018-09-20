NC packaging plant employee walks out of gas station with $1 million lottery ticket

Good news has been hard to come by in North Carolina this week, but a woman in the small mountain town of Boomer found reason to celebrate Tuesday.
April Lee won $1 million with a lottery ticket purchased at a Wilkesboro gas station, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery press release.
Lee was headed to her job at a packaging plant at the time, said the release.
“I was looking at this ticket and something just said to go and get it,” Lee said in a press statement.
It was during a lunch break that she pulled out the $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket and learned it was a winner, said the release.
“I started screaming and hollering,” Lee said in the press release. “I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it.”
Given a choice of a lump sum of $600,000 or annual payments of $50,000 for 20 years, Lee chose the $600,000, said the lottery.
State and federal withholding chewed her winnings to $423,009, said lottery officials, but Lee said that is still more than enough money to make a dream come true.
She’s buying a home, according to a press release.
“We rent a home right now,” Lee said in a statement. “It would be nice to get something closer to where my husband and I work.”
Lee claimed her prize Wednesday in Raleigh, officials said.
