Suspect arrested in Charlotte armed robberies and shootings. He’s only 13, police say

Police arrested a 13-year-old in a recent string of Charlotte armed robberies in which two people were shot.
One victim was shot at South Tryon Wireless and Fashion in the 2700 block of South Tryon Street on the night of Sept. 11, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release Thursday night. The other victim was shot the night before in the 2900 block of South Tryon, CMPD said. Police have not released the conditions of the victims.
The robberies began on the night of Sept. 2 when a food deliverer reported being robbed at gunpoint in the 3600 block of Griffith Street, near Interstate 77 south of Remount Road. A food deliverer was robbed in the same block on the night of Sept. 13, according to police.
On the afternoon of Sept. 15, My-T Barber Shop in the 400 block of Remount Road was robbed.
Police charged the teen with various counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Police are not saying if they’re looking for additional suspects in the robberies. “The investigations are still active and ongoing,” CMPD said in the news release.
Comments