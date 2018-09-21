How to get Krispy Kreme burgers, deep fried Oreos and other State Fair food this weekend

If you just can’t wait another month for Krispy Kreme burgers, deep-fried Oreos and barbecue-covered french fries, you’ll get a chance to sample those iconic State Fair foods this weekend without fighting the fair-sized crowds.

The North Carolina State Fair is having its first ever “Taste of the State Fair” events on Saturday in four cities across central and eastern North Carolina: the palate-pleasing (though artery-clogging) delights will be available in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and Greenville.

The delicacies, served by local food trucks, will be available to sample for free when advance tickets to the State Fair are purchased. Food can also be purchased separately without buying fair tickets.

The N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 11-21 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. You can buy advance tickets online through Oct. 11 at ncstatefair.org.

Here’s where you can sample the fair food on Saturday, Sept. 22:

Raleigh

8 a.m.-Noon at Midtown Farmer’s Market at North Hills

Food: Bourbon Street Beignets will serve deep-fried Oreos and the Snack Wagon will have Krispy Kreme burgers and fried pickles.

Durham

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Hunt Street Market downtown

Food: Chick-N-Que will serve mini Chicken Wafflewiches and their famous Bird’s Nest (a bed of seasoned crinkle-cut french fries with a scoop of Chick-N-Que topped with melted cheddar). Dusty Donuts will serve mini caramel-glazed NC apple donuts.

Fayetteville

9 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Market at the Museum downtown

Food: Ingredient will serve Krispy Kreme burgers, grilled watermelon and “Oh My Fried Dough.”

Greenville

8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Leroy James Farmers’ Market

Food: Smashed Waffles will serve their Quilted Pig waffle (classic waffle topped with candied bacon crumbles, maple sauce and powdered sugar) and Swirly Sin waffle (cinnamon swirl-infused waffle topped with brown sugar, cream cheese icing, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar).

Discount fair ticket prices

Adult tickets will cost $8 in advance, and children (6-12) cost $3. Kids 5 and under and seniors 65 and over always get in free.

Ride tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 (a sheet of 18 tickets) or $25 for an Unlimited Ride Wristband (good for one day).