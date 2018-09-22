NC Gov. Roy Cooper tours damaged farm near Faison

The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared footage of Interstate 40 at mile marker 387 in Pender County on September 18, 2018. The area has seen extreme flooding conditions after rain brought by Florence.
Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.
California’s Orange County Fire Authority rescued a rabbit stranded in a tree after Hurricane Florence in Duplin County, North Carolina on Sept. 17. Task Force 5 members lifted it out of their boat and set it free.
Members of the North Carolina National Guard and the Greenville Fire Department swift water team conducts door to door wellfare checks along flooded Cedar Street on Saturday morning September 15, 2018 following Hurricane Florence in New Bern, N.C.
A couple of venomous cottonmouth snakes were spotted on a disc golf course on Topsail Island, about 50 miles north of Wilmington, North Carolina. Footage uploaded to Facebook on September 16 shows the two snakes lying partially submerged in water.