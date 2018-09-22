Charlotte police investigate two separate killings

A woman was fatally stabbed in north Charlotte, and in an unrelated case, a man was shot to death outside Blue Olive Lounge in Ballantyne early Saturday.
Police detained “a male subject of interest” in the stabbing and were interviewing him at police headquarters, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.
The woman was stabbed shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Honeywood Avenue, off Brookshire Boulevard northwest of uptown. Medic pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police said they will release the woman’s name once her family is notified.
Police found the shooting victim in a parking lot near the lounge at about 2:10 a.m. Medic pronounced him dead.
The lounge is in the 14000 block of Conlan Circle, off Ballantyne Commons Parkway.
Police didn’t say if they have any suspects in the shooting, but were looking for witnesses.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
