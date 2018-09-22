GOP adviser on Kavanaugh resigns amid harassment claims. He last worked for an NC House leader.

Garrett Ventry, a Senate Judiciary Committee media aide helping lead the Republican response to Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, stepped down Friday night amid reports that a sexual harassment allegation against him cost him a previous political job, according to a report by NBC News.
Ventry, 29, is a former social media adviser for N.C. House Majority Leader John Bell, but left the job after a few months. When questioned by NBC News, Bell declined to give details about why Ventry was let go. Bell is third term Republican representing the 10th District in North Carolina, which includes Craven, Greene, Lenoir and Wayne Counties.
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, who heads the Senate Judiciary Committee, told NBC News that Ventry denied “allegations of misconduct.” A committee spokesperson released a statement about Ventry’s departure, calling him “temporary staff”: “While (Ventry) strongly denies allegations of wrongdoing, he decided to resign to avoid causing any distraction from the work of the committee.”
In a phone interview Saturday with the Washington Post, Ventry repeated his insistence that the allegations are false and that he stepped down “in order to not be a distraction.”
NBC News had been investigating Ventry’s employment history and also learned that he embellished his resume when applying for the job with Bell’s office in North Carolina. Ventry’s resume said he was a paid employee of Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign for North Carolina, when in fact, Ventry was a volunteer, according to NBC News.
Ventry also appears to be employeed by Ventry CRC Public Relations, according to NBC. CRC is a prominent public relations firm for conservative causes, including the efforts to Kavanaugh’s nomination approved.
The News & Observer has reached out to Bell and his spokesperson for comment.
This story will be updated.
