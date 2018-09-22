Interstate 40 near Wallace, N.C., remains closed on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 after the Northeast Cape Fear River flooded the highway from the effects of Hurricane Florence.
Interstate 40 near Wallace, N.C., remains closed on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 after the Northeast Cape Fear River flooded the highway from the effects of Hurricane Florence. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Saturday roads update: 3 routes open to Wilmington, but NCDOT says to avoid 11 counties

By Brooke Cain

September 22, 2018 01:54 PM

In its noon update on Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation provided information on how drivers can get into Wilmington and Jacksonville.

NCDOT recommends the following routes into Wilmington:

From the south via US 17

From the north via I-40 east to NC 24 east (Exit 373) to US 17 south

From Fayetteville via NC 87 to US 701 south to NC 211

Please note that I-40 remains closed from NC 41 (Exit 385) to Wilmington.

NCDOT recommends the following route into Jacksonville:

From the north via I-40 to NC 24 (Exit 373)

Counties to avoid

In the same update, NCDOT advised drivers to avoid certain counties, where flooding has caused roads and bridges to wash out. Those counties are: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and southeastern Wayne (south of 70 Business and east of US 117).

NCDOT reports that Interstate 95 remains closed from US 64 (Exit 138) to South Carolina.

Interstate 40 near mile marker 387 in Pender County, N.C. is flooded as a result of Hurricane Florence, blocking one of the major routes in and out of southeastern NC . NC DOT posted this drone video Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

