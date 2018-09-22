Saturday roads update: 3 routes open to Wilmington, but NCDOT says to avoid 11 counties

In its noon update on Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation provided information on how drivers can get into Wilmington and Jacksonville.
NCDOT recommends the following routes into Wilmington:
▪ From the south via US 17
▪ From the north via I-40 east to NC 24 east (Exit 373) to US 17 south
▪ From Fayetteville via NC 87 to US 701 south to NC 211
Please note that I-40 remains closed from NC 41 (Exit 385) to Wilmington.
NCDOT recommends the following route into Jacksonville:
▪ From the north via I-40 to NC 24 (Exit 373)
Counties to avoid
In the same update, NCDOT advised drivers to avoid certain counties, where flooding has caused roads and bridges to wash out. Those counties are: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and southeastern Wayne (south of 70 Business and east of US 117).
NCDOT reports that Interstate 95 remains closed from US 64 (Exit 138) to South Carolina.
