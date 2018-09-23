Duke Energy says coal ash isn’t contaminating Cape Fear River; state awaits more tests

Duke Energy said Sunday that flooding of the Cape Fear River caused by Hurricane Florence has not resulted in coal ash contamination downstream, as environmental activists had feared.
The Charlotte-based utility company has received expedited lab results on water samples taken upstream and downstream of the Sutton power plant in Wilmington, where the company had deposited toxic coal ash waste in the ground for decades.
One of the coal ash impoundments at the plant flooded Friday when rising water breached the dam, filling adjacent Sutton Lake and then flowing over the ash. The ash containment pit, built in 1974, held about 400,000 cubic yards of ash — about half of what has been stored there for decades, as Duke had been excavating the site and moving the material to a lined landfill nearby.
Coal ash is a byproduct of burning coal at power plants and contains toxic elements like mercury, arsenic and selenium. The ash is also used as construction fill to build roads, but utilities produced more ash than is needed by the construction industry and stored it in open-air pits filled with water.
Duke released the lab results from water samples it took Sept. 18-21, showing levels of heavy metals and other contaminants, including arsenic, selenium, chromium, oil and grease. The results show a slight increase in contamination, but well below permitted regulatory limits, Duke said.
Cape Fear Riverwatch, an environmental group, and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality have been monitoring the situation by boat. Both took their own water samples but have not yet received the lab results.
DEQ hopes to have results by mid-week. It takes time to properly conduct the analysis of samples, said Bridget Munger, a DEQ spokeswoman. Kemp Burdette of Cape Fear Riverwatch said he doesn’t know when the group will get results back.
“Keep in mind, Duke sent their samples to their in-house lab,” said Burdette, the Cape Fear Riverkeeper. “Until you have a third-party analysis, any analysis should be taken with a grain of salt.”
On Friday, Riverwatch warned that coal ash had washed out of the 47-year-old ash impoundment, was contaminating the river, and the environmental consequences would be felt for years to come.
The Department of Environmental Quality said that it wasn’t clear if the flooding had dislodged the ash from the pit. The agency said it would conduct an investigation to determine whether Duke should be penalized or fined for any environmental violations.
Duke was excavating the two coal ash pits at the Sutton plant in accordance with a 2016 legal settlement with various environmental groups that had sued the company. The other ash pit, built in 1984, is not affected by the flooding, Duke said.
Duke is also bound by the 2014 Coal Ash Management Act to store coal ash in a way that doesn’t threaten public health, either by removing the ash to lined landfills or securing it in existing pits that are not known to be polluting groundwater. The 2014 legislation was the first in the nation to compel a power company to manage its coal ash waste, which half-a-century ago was dumped into rivers or left in unsecured areas, in accordance with modern environmental standards.
